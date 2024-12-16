scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
How did Deepinder Goyal turn Zomato from a falling knife into a market marvel?

Feedback

How did Deepinder Goyal turn Zomato from a falling knife into a market marvel?

Once dismissed as a risky bet, Zomato has defied expectations. After hitting rock bottom in July 2022, the company's share price has reached record highs, and it has stormed into the Top 50 on the BT500 list
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: Dec 22, 2024
Once dismissed as a risky bet, Zomato has defied expectations. (Photo: Bandeep Singh)
Once dismissed as a risky bet, Zomato has defied expectations. (Photo: Bandeep Singh)

In July 2022, just a year after debuting in the stock exchange at Rs 115, Zomato’s share price nosedived to below Rs 50. Its future seemed uncertain. A non-profitable start-up hitting the stock market was a bold move—and, to some, even reckless. Investors braced for losses, shaking their heads at what felt like the bubble ready to burst.

×