How did Deepinder Goyal turn Zomato from a falling knife into a market marvel?
Once dismissed as a risky bet, Zomato has defied expectations. After hitting rock bottom in July 2022, the company's share price has reached record highs, and it has stormed into the Top 50 on the BT500 list
In July 2022, just a year after debuting in the stock exchange at Rs 115, Zomato’s share price nosedived to below Rs 50. Its future seemed uncertain. A non-profitable start-up hitting the stock market was a bold move—and, to some, even reckless. Investors braced for losses, shaking their heads at what felt like the bubble ready to burst.