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How Gen Z is questioning age-old practices in the workplace

How Gen Z is questioning age-old practices in the workplace

Gen Z is calling into question age-old practices at workplaces, turning the tables on employers and asking them what they can offer.

Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma
Print Edition: 01 Feb, 2026
How Gen Z is questioning age-old practices in the workplace
How Gen Z is questioning age-old practices in the workplace

For decades, Indian workplaces ran on an unspoken bargain: show up, stay loyal, wait your turn and success will follow. Generation Z, Gen Z or Zoomers, never signed that contract.