How Godrej Properties adopted a multi-pronged strategy at sites

Godrej Properties ltd (GPL) is redefining the blueprint of responsible real estate. From construction sites to project handovers, GPL’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy is becoming an industry benchmark. The company has won the Business Today Sustainability Leadership Award in the manufacturing category for realty.

GPL has conducted extensive risk assessments across all its construction sites, identifying vulnerabilities such as heat stress, flooding, and unreliable water sources. “These assessments have enabled us to design site-specific mitigation strategies,” says Rohit Mohan, Chief Design and Sustainability Officer at Godrej Properties.

Having over 60 live projects in India, Mohan says the company is cautious of what it delivers hence, in flood-prone areas, undertakes hydrological and floodplain analyses before breaking ground. Elevated plinths, dedicated stormwater drains with backflow prevention valves, and sump pump systems are standard interventions. Early warning systems and tailored drainage response plans ensure readiness even during extreme weather events.

To address rising temperatures, GPL modifies work schedules to reduce heat exposure, provides shaded rest areas, and equips workers with protective gear. Heat stress training and use of prefabricated components also minimise the need for prolonged on-site labour.

When it comes to water, Mohan says scarcity is tackled with rainwater harvesting, dual plumbing, and partnerships with treated wastewater suppliers. “Our landscapes are planned using native, drought-resistant species, and construction processes are designed to minimise water demand,” he says. Water is not merely a construction resource, it’s a long-term sustainability priority for the company and hence, it has introduced multi-pronged water management strategies that span both construction and post-occupancy phases.

These efforts are yielding measurable impact. “We’ve been able to cater to 96% of flushing requirements and 74% of landscaping needs using on-site treated water,” Mohan shares. Around 42% of water is reused on-site, reducing dependency on fresh sources.

“Godrej Properties stands out as one of the more progressive players in the real estate sector when it comes to sustainability,” says M Ramakrishnan, Managing Director at Primus Partners. Citing the company’s latest Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), he points out that its total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions per rupee of turnover are approximately one-thirtieth that of some of its larger peers.

Godrej Properties' commitment to sustainability is mirrored in its financial performance. In FY24, the company achieved a net profit of Rs 747 crore, marking a 27% increase from the previous fiscal year. Total income rose to Rs4,334 crore, up from Rs 3,039 crore in FY23, as per Tracxn.

The company created on-site material recovery facilities (MRFs), backed by a formal standard operating procedure for waste segregation. Each MRF is designed to segregate metal, wood, plastic, and debris at the source. These waste streams are then routed to authorised recyclers. “98% of construction waste is now either recycled or reused,” says Mohan. The company even repurposes wet concrete into paver blocks and reuses topsoil, reinforcing circular economy principles.

Godrej Properties has undertaken both near-term and net zero targets which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The results speak volumes. GPL has achieved a 37.5% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity—surpassing its initial 30% target—through renewable energy adoption and operational efficiencies. Site and marketing offices increasingly draw power from green electricity or on-site generation.

But the ambition doesn’t stop there. GPL has initiated a supplier decarbonisation program targeting Scope 3 emissions, the most complex to abate. “Already, 27% of our suppliers by spend in high-emission categories like cement and steel have committed to decarbonisation,” says Mohan.

In a space where greenwashing is an ever-present risk, GPL has gone a step further by securing ISAE 3000 certification for its sustainability reporting. This international standard validates the integrity and effectiveness of internal ESG controls.

“This independent assurance reinforces our commitment to transparency and builds stakeholder trust,” says Mohan. For investors, regulators, and customers, it is a signal that the company walks the talk on sustainability.

For Godrej Properties, sustainability is not a parallel function but a core business strategy. As climate volatility becomes the new normal and the call for responsible real estate grows louder, GPL’s proactive, measured, and science-led approach offers a blueprint for the industry.

