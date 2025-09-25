Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
How Lightspeed has quietly evolved along with India’s start-up story

How Lightspeed has quietly evolved along with India’s start-up story

Lightspeed has quietly evolved along with India's start-up story, armed with a $2.3 billion playbook. Now, it awaits the ultimate prize: a market-defining IPO.

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: 28 Sep, 2025
How Lightspeed has quietly evolved along with India’s start-up story
How Lightspeed has quietly evolved along with India’s start-up story

What do hotel-room aggregator OYO, educational platform  PhysicsWallah, quick-commerce delivery firm Zepto and payments company Razorpay have in common?