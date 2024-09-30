IIM Kozhikode is reshaping Indian business education with bold focus on innovation and sustainability

Perched atop the picturesque hills of Kunnamangalam in Kerala, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has established itself as a trailblazer in Indian business education. It has distinguished itself by embracing innovation, sustainability, and a holistic approach to management education. The institute’s progressive ethos revolve around three core values—Satyam (truth), Nityam (sustainability), and Purnam (wholeness)—that guide its curriculum and vision for globalising Indian thought.

IIMK has never shied away from challenging traditional norms. “This year we got rid of the word ‘placement’,” says Professor Debashis Chatterjee (60), Director, IIMK. “We are not in the business of running an employment exchange,” he says. In April 2024, the institute set up the Office of CARE (Corporate Access, Readiness and Engagement), which replaced the students’ placement committee, in a move to better prepare students for the evolving corporate world.

“The market is not dishing out jobs in a cookie-cutter method,” says Chatterjee. To address this, CARE focusses on getting students engaged with corporations well before they graduate, ensuring that both the students and the companies find the right fit. This shift in focus from employment to readiness marks a significant departure from the placement-driven culture prevalent in Indian business schools.

IIMK also takes pride in its eco-friendly infrastructure. Chatterjee asserts that the campus preserves its natural beauty while integrating modern facilities. This balance between nature and modernity provides students with a unique learning environment that fosters reflection and growth and helps them develop into well-rounded leaders.

Initially, the geographical isolation of IIMK posed challenges, especially regarding connectivity and access. This limitation, however, served as a catalyst for innovation. Since its inception in 1996, the institute has embraced technology to address the location issue, emerging as a leader in digital education. “We were the first institution in Asia to launch a digitally enabled education programme for executives,” says Chatterjee.

Long before the world became accustomed to online learning during the pandemic, IIMK launched its Interactive Distance Learning (IDL) programme in 2001-02. By 2009, this initiative had evolved into the Executive Post Graduate Program (EPGP), enabling professionals from diverse industries to pursue management education without leaving their current jobs. Today, IIMK has one of the largest cohorts of executive students among IIMs, highlighting the success of its digital learning model.

The institute prioritises sustainability, which extends beyond academic and campus life. IIMK has launched one of India’s first Centres for Climate Studies to address the growing environmental concerns of businesses. Through this initiative, IIMK aims to equip future leaders with the tools and knowledge to tackle the complex challenges of sustainability.

It has also diversified its course offerings, catering to a broader audience. “We are the first IIM to introduce an MBA in liberal studies, a two-year programme that breaks away from the traditional management education model. This innovative programme allows students to pursue courses rooted in liberal education, encouraging critical thinking and a holistic understanding of business,” Chatterjee says.

Additionally, IIMK has launched other specialised programmes, including a one-year MBA in business leadership and a PhD for working professionals. All programmes put together, IIMK hosts about 2,000 students at any given time.

In 2016, it established a live centre where it incubates 150 businesses. According to Chatterjee, the institute has created over 800 jobs through this initiative so far. “Additionally, we’ve invested in a company developing robots for lunar expeditions,” he says.

With its emphasis on truth, sustainability, and wholeness, IIMK continues to challenge the conventional standards of a premier management education institute in India.

@PalakAgarwal64