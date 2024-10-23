India's circular economy dream: Modi govt is pushing the scrapping policy with sweeteners for automakers
The government is pushing automakers to offer discounts on new vehicles in exchange for scrapping old ones in line with its scrapping policy. Infrastructure will have to scale to make the dream of a circular economy a reality
Infrastructure will have to scale to make the dream of a circular economy a reality
Can scrapping old cars boost the sales of new ones? The answer, if the government’s policy comes good, could be a resounding yes.