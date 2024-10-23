scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
India's circular economy dream: Modi govt is pushing the scrapping policy with sweeteners for automakers

Feedback

India's circular economy dream: Modi govt is pushing the scrapping policy with sweeteners for automakers

The government is pushing automakers to offer discounts on new vehicles in exchange for scrapping old ones in line with its scrapping policy. Infrastructure will have to scale to make the dream of a circular economy a reality
Astha Oriel and Chetan Bhutani
Print Edition: Oct 27, 2024
Infrastructure will have to scale to make the dream of a circular economy a reality
Infrastructure will have to scale to make the dream of a circular economy a reality

Can scrapping old cars boost the sales of new ones? The answer, if the government’s policy comes good, could be a resounding yes.

×