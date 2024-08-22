scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
India's SaaS market is eying $50 billion by 2030, driven by AI and start-up innovation

Feedback

India's SaaS market is eying $50 billion by 2030, driven by AI and start-up innovation

Despite recent funding slowdowns, India's SaaS market is expected to grow at A CAGR of 15-18% to surpass $50 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2030 as AI and Gen AI drive innovation and investments. With a growing start-up ecosystem, India may lead on this front
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: Sep 01, 2024
India's SaaS market is eying $50 billion by 2030, driven by AI and start-up innovation
India's SaaS market is eying $50 billion by 2030, driven by AI and start-up innovation

For many businesses hit hard during the pandemic, SaaS was the knight in shining armour. SaaS, which stands for software-as-a-service, with its cloud-based infrastructure has revolutionised business operations in the past few years.

×