India's SaaS market is eying $50 billion by 2030, driven by AI and start-up innovation
Despite recent funding slowdowns, India's SaaS market is expected to grow at A CAGR of 15-18% to surpass $50 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2030 as AI and Gen AI drive innovation and investments. With a growing start-up ecosystem, India may lead on this front
For many businesses hit hard during the pandemic, SaaS was the knight in shining armour. SaaS, which stands for software-as-a-service, with its cloud-based infrastructure has revolutionised business operations in the past few years.