India’s semiconductor ambitions are drawing giants like Micron, but profitability and scalability pose hurdles
The government's push for making India a semiconductor hub has attracted big names such as US-based Micron. But profitability and scaleability could prove to be challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 78th Independence Day speech, outlined India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production. This highlights the country’s mission to reduce dependency on imports and enhance technological self-sufficiency.