scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
India’s semiconductor ambitions are drawing giants like Micron, but profitability and scalability pose hurdles

Feedback

India’s semiconductor ambitions are drawing giants like Micron, but profitability and scalability pose hurdles

The government's push for making India a semiconductor hub has attracted big names such as US-based Micron. But profitability and scaleability could prove to be challenges
Richa Sharma and Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: Sep 15, 2024
The government's push for making India a semiconductor hub has attracted big names such as US-based Micron. But profitability and scaleability could prove to be challenges
The government's push for making India a semiconductor hub has attracted big names such as US-based Micron. But profitability and scaleability could prove to be challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 78th Independence Day speech, outlined India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production. This highlights the country’s mission to reduce dependency on imports and enhance technological self-sufficiency.

×