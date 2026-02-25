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Is it time to retire the Bell Curve while assessing performance?

Is it time to retire the Bell Curve while assessing performance?

Built for predictability, the bell curve struggles in today's workplaces. Organisations are now being challenged to redesign performance evaluation systems to reflect how employees generate value.

Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma
Print Edition: 01 Mar, 2026
Retiring the Bell Curve
Retiring the Bell Curve

Archana didn’t question performance management until it questioned her.