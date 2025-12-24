Business Today
Issues Women Face At Work: The Silent Load That Career Women Experience

Women are climbing the career ladder, but invisible burdens and structural barriers are still weighing them down.

Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma
Print Edition: 21 Dec, 2025
Behind every performance review and late-night login lies an invisible truth: women often work twice as hard just to stay in the race.