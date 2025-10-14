Luxury maisons and Indian brands are rekindling the scent of desire

When lady macbeth hopelessly proclaimed that all the opulent scents of Arabia—symbols of luxury and sensual excess—were not enough to rid her of her guilt in Macbeth, fragrance came to assume more significance in Shakespeare’s dramatic universe. It became a metaphor for power, identity, and the burden of memory. In a world far from the Scottish moors and Arabian souks, that same metaphor finds new meaning in India, where the ancient art of perfumery is witnessing a revival. Here, in the land of attars—Kannauj has been distilling scent for generations—the aromatic opulence once invoked by Shakespeare is both alive and evolving.