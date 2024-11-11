MPW Debutantes: Irina Ghose is on a mission to lead Microsoft India but also to uplift underprivileged girls

In the 23 years Irina Ghose has spent at Microsoft, she has evolved along with her company. Her journey at the tech giant began in the partnerships team in 2001 and quickly transitioned into account management, building lasting relationships with customers and partners. Over the years, Ghose’s career has spanned multiple roles, each contributing to Microsoft’s evolution, from the early PC era to the transformative power of cloud computing and now, artificial intelligence (AI).

Her engineering background fuelled a curiosity for understanding how things work. Ghose’s adaptability and growth mindset have been crucial to her success at Microsoft, as the company continuously pivoted to stay relevant in a rapidly changing tech landscape.

As MD of Microsoft India, Ghose plays a pivotal role in driving large-scale transformation across sectors like manufacturing, banking, healthcare, and education. Ghose says AI is not just about reshaping industries but about unlocking human potential and driving innovation.

She says her biggest achievement has been starting “My Little Bit”, a foundation focussed on educating underprivileged girls and equipping them with digital skills. “I started this because I believe that making a meaningful difference in the lives of a group of people can lead to a massive generational shift. The call to give back and empower underprivileged girls is what drove me,” she says.

