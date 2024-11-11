MPW Debutantes: Prativa Mohapatra is pushing Adobe's grand vision for India; here's how

Prativa Mohapatra’s journey is a testament to perseverance. Mohapatra, who calls herself a ‘small-town girl’ from Odisha, pursued a career despite geographic limitations. Her early days saw her rising within PwC, which later merged with IBM, where she spent over 23 years. She says career longevity often comes with multiple transitions within the same organisation.

After IBM, Mohapatra took a year-long break. She recalls, “It was against all odds...but it was the best risk I took.” But even during her break, she stayed involved in the tech world. “Even if you take a break, you have to stay updated,” she tells Business Today.

In 2021, Mohapatra joined Adobe as Vice President and Managing Director. “[Moving] from stable waters of consulting (in the previous organisation) to the rapids of sales leadership is what I did after that break,” she says.

Her path is clear—elevating India as a critical market for Adobe, securing transformative partnerships, while fostering a strong, collaborative team culture. Adobe India has grown rapidly under her leadership, reflecting the brand’s evolving role. “We are not just part of GenAI conversations but at the forefront of it,” she says.

Outside the boardroom, Mohapatra’s personal life remains grounded. Despite her professional accolades, she shares how her family still treats her as the ‘daughter from Bhubaneswar’. She emphasises the importance of staying connected to her roots, even as she navigates the complex world of corporate leadership.

