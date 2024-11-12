MPW Repeat Winners: How Ghazal Alagh made Mamaearth a force to reckon with

scorecardresearch
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth, is today a force to reckon with in India’s D2C beauty landscape. Today, Honasa is a publicly traded entity and posted a record profit of Rs 30 crore in the March 2024 quarter. “Our goal at Honasa is to build India’s largest portfolio of brands and drive the next phase of growth in the beauty and personal care industry with a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs,” Alagh tells BT. Her leadership and the brand’s appeal among the youth are set to keep Mamaearth on a growth trajectory.

