MPW Repeat Winners: Meet Deepika Padukone, the savvy entrepreneur

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has excelled as both an actress and a savvy entrepreneur. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2014 with KA Enterprises, a family office dedicated to investing in start-ups. With an eye for innovation, she has backed diverse ventures such as BluSmart, Blue Tokai, Epigamia, and Furlenco. Padukone has also increased her stakes in select portfolio companies, including Epigamia and Nua. In 2021, Padukone co-founded DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Pvt. Ltd with her father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone. Their skincare line, 82°E, underscores her passion for wellness and self-care.