scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
MSMEs stifled by funding challenges while start-ups soar: Is the lack of innovation the true barrier?

Feedback

MSMEs stifled by funding challenges while start-ups soar: Is the lack of innovation the true barrier?

MSMEs have been stymied by limited access to funds, even as start-ups are raking in massive investments. Investors argue that MSMEs lack the disruptive spark. But is this truly the root of the problem?
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: Jul 21, 2024
MSMEs have been stymied by limited access to funds, even as start-ups are raking in massive investments. Investors argue that MSMEs lack the disruptive spark. But is this truly the root of the problem?
MSMEs have been stymied by limited access to funds, even as start-ups are raking in massive investments. Investors argue that MSMEs lack the disruptive spark. But is this truly the root of the problem?

This sector contributes a chunk to India’s GDP and exports and employs the highest number of people outside farms. Yet, when it comes to companies in the sector raising money, it is an uphill struggle, with insufficient working capital stunting their growth. The sector is none other than the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—the hidden heroes of the economy—where the current solutions, both from the government and the private sector, seem ineffective in addressing their funding needs.

×