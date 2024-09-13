ONDC will reshape e-commerce, lowering barriers for small businesses amid ongoing hurdles

Digital commerce, right now, is a space dominated by a few major players. Hence, to revolutionise e-commerce, the Government of India, in December 2021, launched the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Designed to promote open networks using open-source methodology, open specifications, and open network protocols, ONDC is independent of any specific platform. The goal was to democratise digital commerce, enabling small retailers and businesses to participate in online marketplaces.