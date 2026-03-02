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Small Wonder Amongst Banking Giants

Small Wonder Amongst Banking Giants

For Karur Vysya Bank, growth stems from pairing its enviable legacy with an enthusiastic embrace of technology.

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
Print Edition: 15 Mar, 2026
Small Wonder Amongst Banking Giants
Small Wonder Amongst Banking Giants

Ramesh Babu , Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the 110-year-old Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), swears by the maxim that “success is not owned; it is rented.”