scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Start-ups on a quest for MBA stars: Why fresh B-school grads are the hot favourites in India's start-up world

Feedback

Start-ups on a quest for MBA stars: Why fresh B-school grads are the hot favourites in India's start-up world

While veterans offer experience, fresh B-school graduates provide new perspectives, making them highly valuable in the dynamic, fast-paced start-up space
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: Oct 13, 2024
While veterans offer experience, fresh B-school graduates provide new perspectives, making them highly valuable in the dynamic, fast-paced start-up space
While veterans offer experience, fresh B-school graduates provide new perspectives, making them highly valuable in the dynamic, fast-paced start-up space

What is the secret sauce of success? Some successful start-up founders say it is having the requisite skills to tackle any situation, which they picked up at the country’s top B-schools. Such skills are in high demand now. Start-ups are on the lookout for employees who embody an entrepreneurial mindset—those who can wear multiple hats and adapt swiftly to shifting market demands. It is no wonder then that this combination of ability with agility has made the top B-schools a critical talent pool for new-age ventures.

×