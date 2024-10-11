Start-ups on a quest for MBA stars: Why fresh B-school grads are the hot favourites in India's start-up world

What is the secret sauce of success? Some successful start-up founders say it is having the requisite skills to tackle any situation, which they picked up at the country’s top B-schools. Such skills are in high demand now. Start-ups are on the lookout for employees who embody an entrepreneurial mindset—those who can wear multiple hats and adapt swiftly to shifting market demands. It is no wonder then that this combination of ability with agility has made the top B-schools a critical talent pool for new-age ventures.