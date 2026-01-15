Business Today
The Bandra Bay Template: Mumbai’s marina that could be the envy of the world

Mumbai is working on a Marina that could be the envy of cities around the world. Its success will encourage similar waterfront developments around the country.

E. Jayashree Kurup
Print Edition: 18 Jan, 2026
It is not often that a city associated with unkempt beaches announces its intention to be counted among global coastal cities with enviable waterfronts. Visualise a clean marina with well laid-out streets, fancy retail outlets, premium food avenues and skyscrapers with sea views. While Juhu and Chowpatty have been popular public spaces, they are no match to the glitz of the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore or Jumeirah and Dubai Marina in the Gulf. So, what gave Mumbai the confidence to announce Bandra Bay?