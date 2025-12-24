The Male Gaze at Work

"You are a woman with a man inside watching a woman. You are your own voyeur.” Margaret Atwood immortalised these lines in her novel The Robber Bride. More than 30 years later, this line continues to haunt many working women. Despite advances in gender equity, there is a psychological tax that often women pay at their workplace. Half a centenary after the term was coined by feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey, ‘male gaze’ remains an invisible architect shaping how women move, speak, present ideas, and ultimately progress in their careers.