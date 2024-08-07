The unstoppable rise of quick commerce: How Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are dominating the market
The gross merchandise value (GMV) of quick commerce has ballooned from just $0.10 billion in FY20 to $3.3 billion in FY24. Key players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are setting the pace in quick commerce, but the competition is just warming up
Just around four years ago, the term quick commerce was unheard of, and consumers were content with their local kirana stores or the scheduled grocery delivery services provided by e-commerce giants and then-grocery players like Grofers (now Blinkit) and bigbasket.