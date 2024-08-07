The unstoppable rise of quick commerce: How Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are dominating the market

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of quick commerce has ballooned from just $0.10 billion in FY20 to $3.3 billion in FY24. Key players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are setting the pace in quick commerce, but the competition is just warming up