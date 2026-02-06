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Uncertainty Looms with India Inc’s Spirits Remaining Low in Q3FY26

Uncertainty Looms with India Inc’s Spirits Remaining Low in Q3FY26

India Inc's spirits in Q3FY26 remained low.

Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: 15 Feb, 2026
Uncertainty Looms with India Inc’s Spirits Remaining Low in Q3FY26
Uncertainty Looms with India Inc’s Spirits Remaining Low in Q3FY26

The Indian economy is ending FY26 on a high note. GDP growth is seen to be resilient despite 50% tariffs by the US. The momentum is likely to continue in FY27, albeit at a slightly softer pace.