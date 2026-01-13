Why nano GCCs are gaining ground by doing cutting-edge work
India has over 2,000 Global Capability Centres employing nearly two million people. This booming sector has a new kid in town—smaller units doing cutting-edge work
Shelly Singh
Print Edition: 18 Jan, 2026
Dubai-based DAMAC Group, with businesses ranging from fashion and retail to logistics and real estate, opened an operational support centre in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, in November 2025 with 250 employees.