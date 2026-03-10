With Fin AI at the Helm, Bajaj Finance Triumphs Ahead

After spending more than two decades at the helm, Ratan Tata retired in 2012 as chairman of Tata Sons, but was asked to return in 2016 to restore stability after his successor Cyrus Mistry’s sudden exit. At Infosys, N.R. Narayana Murthy, after nearly three decades in the corner room, returned as Executive Chairman in 2013. Globally, Disney turned to Bob Iger, who had exited in 2020 after nearly a decade-and-a-half as the CEO, bringing him back two years later as the entertainment giant grappled with losses. In each case, the return was a stopgap move aimed at stabilising the institution during a moment of sudden instability.