Women in Start-ups: How Women Founders are Reshaping India’s Start-Up Landscape

Beauty and personal care products retailer Nykaa and Niramai Health Analytix, which offers early breast cancer screening, are among India’s start-up success stories of the past decade. Founded by Falguni Nayar and Geeta Manjunath, respectively, they paved the way for a generation of woman entrepreneurs in India. Their success broke the myth that start-ups were a male preserve. The days when women were listed as nominal co-founders just to unlock government benefits—although not entirely gone—no longer define the landscape.