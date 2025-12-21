Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
magazine
deep dive
Women in Start-ups: How Women Founders are Reshaping India’s Start-Up Landscape

Women in Start-ups: How Women Founders are Reshaping India’s Start-Up Landscape

Women founders are reshaping India's start-up landscape, breaking biases, defying funding gaps, and proving that entrepreneurship is no longer a space they're expected to enter quietly or temporarily.

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
Print Edition: 21 Dec, 2025
Women in Start-ups: How Women Founders are Reshaping India’s Start-Up Landscape
Women in Start-ups: How Women Founders are Reshaping India’s Start-Up Landscape

Beauty and personal care products retailer Nykaa and Niramai Health Analytix, which offers early breast cancer screening, are among India’s start-up success stories of the past decade. Founded by Falguni Nayar and Geeta Manjunath, respectively, they paved the way for a generation of woman entrepreneurs in India. Their success broke the myth that start-ups were a male preserve. The days when women were listed as nominal co-founders just to unlock government benefits—although not entirely gone—no longer define the landscape.