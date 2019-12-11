Transitioning to 'Digital First'

In its nearly three decades of chronicling India's business, economy and stock markets, Business Today has undergone multiple avatars in tune with the changing times. But none as dramatic as the "Digital First" philosophy that unfolds with this issue in your hands. Our web platform businesstoday.in is the fulcrum of this change as we prioritise the latest, the newsy and the "snacky" on business and economy via stories, podcasts, videos, infographics and slideshows - first on the web. The magazine, which has undergone a complete makeover with a refreshing new design will provide you deep insights and perspective on current business topics. To do this, for your specialised interests we are sporting new and revamped sections on "Management", "Technology", "Policy", "Corporate", "Start-ups" and "Economy" in the hub of the magazine. You will notice that the front of the book is now an industry-first, "Social-ready" infographic section called "The Point" with sharp, insightful data. The back of the book captures the lifestyle of the rich and the famous in a new section called "Network" and Top CEOs unravel "The Best Advice I Ever Got" in the closing section of the magazine.

This issue takes forward our relentless coverage of the state of the economy with Dipak Mondal's piece on the bumpy ride ahead for the turnaround in GDP; in technology, Goutam Das dives into how a business as tough and complicated as logistics is getting leaner, meaner and more efficient through widespread tech interventions; and, in management, E. Kumar Sharma captures how companies cope with shorter tenures of Gen Z professionals. After all, today's employees switch jobs an average of 15 times - nearly 4x their grandparents did.

It's only apt that such a critical transition in Business Today is launched via one of our most popular special issues - India's Best CEOs. The Best CEO Survey, which has been conducted since 2012, has honed the methodology over years. It evaluates the CEOs performance over the past three fiscals - 2018/19, 2017/18 and 2016/17 - on growth in total income, profit before interest and tax and total shareholder returns. The shortlist on the basis of this quantitative analysis is then presented before a jury for its qualitative assessment.

This year's eminent panel of jurors comprised Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises; Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Madhukar Kamath, Chairman (Emeritus), DDB Mudra; Amit Tandon, Founder & MD, Institutional Investor Advisory Services; and Bharat Shah, Executive Director, ASK Group.

The winners of this year's Best CEO Awards are the creme de la creme of corporate India. Their outstanding performance in the midst of one of India's most prolonged and crippling slowdowns speaks volumes of their vision, strategy, social and environmental awareness and the longevity of their organisations. Read how each one has shown exceptional courage, balanced risks with rewards and pushed ahead against daunting challenges in our package on India's Best CEOs.

I hope you will continue to patronise and enjoy the refreshingly new Business Today in all its forms. Your suggestions are most welcome.

As we wind down 2019, may I wish you a very Happy New Year, 2020!