Reforming Education

With all eyes on India's burgeoning demographic dividend, it is pertinent that the country makes the right investments to continue on the path of economic growth and prosperity. For that investment in human capital through quality education, skill training and provision of productive jobs are the key. The 400-page National Education Policy (NEP) draft, brought out by the Kasturirangan Committee, which has come up with clearly stated objectives to be achieved by 2030, received over 77,000 comments from across the country. While that is still being debated, Byju Raveendran, a former classroom teacher, became India's newest billionaire, driven by the $6 billion valuation to the education app Bjyu's developed by his venture Think & Learn.

Education is increasingly becoming an attractive space. In this Special Report on education, we take a hard look at the NEP. While it is path breaking, there could be serious challenges in funding and implementing it. While Byju's is leveraging its learning app, many Indians are opting for a range of online offerings like the massive open online courses (MOOCs) to upgrade skills while working. That's necessary in a world where artificial intelligence and machine learning are taking up routine jobs. Even in management courses, there is a demand for specialised courses. Read about all this and more.