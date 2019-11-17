Special Reports
Special Reports

Ground Report

Ameya Joshi | New Delhi
Ground Report

Large metro airports are suffering from bad planning, but operators can still fix the problems

 
 

Lonely At The Top

Leadership talent deficit is affecting the domestic aviation sector

Long Way To Go

India must increase farm income and become globally competitive. Technology can help

Maximising Income

Technology is being used to minimise agricultural losses and generate revenues

Tech-Enabled Future

Access to new technology and customised solutions can redefine Indian agriculture

Reforming Education

Tailor-Made

Massive open online courses, or MOOCs, could be the most convenient way to upskill or reskill people and drive professional growth

Starting A New Chapter

Building On Trust

New Connect

Indian companies are finally getting down to cracking the Japanese market

 
 

Hitting An Air Pocket

The aviation sector is facing strong headwinds due to economic slowdown and spike in costs

For A Better Harvest

A number of attempts are under way to improve farm yield through technology intervention

Finding Solutions

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 60 per cent of India's population

Back To School

Organisations, both new and old, big and small, are tying up with MOOC players to help their employees learn and grow

Coaching Inc

A motley group of coaching institutes has extended its reach by offering supplement online content for students

"B-Schools Should Leverage What's Unique To India"

Steady Partnership

Development-related investments are the mainstay of Japan's presence in India, though India's trade balance has been worsening.

Happy Hunting Ground

Japanese firms have generally cracked the code of working in India's huge domestic market, but the extent of success varies

Give And Take

The Japanese have been helping India get several large projects off the ground on reasonable terms

