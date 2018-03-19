NEW ARRIVALS

The Space Barons: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos
By Christian Davenport Hachette
Price: Rs 1299
Pages: 320
This is the story of a group of billionaire entrepreneurs spearheading the new space movement aiming to send humans further than NASA has gone. This dramatic tale of risk and adventure brings together years of reporting and interviews with four entrepreneurs - Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Paul Allen - aiming for the moon and beyond.
Edge of Chaos: Why Democracy is Failing to Deliver Economic Growth and How to Fix It By Dambisa Moyo Hachette Price: Rs 599 Pages: 320
A stark reminder of the new political and economic challenges facing the world, and the specific, radical solutions needed to resolve these issues and reignite global growth. As chaos erupts across the world with citizens demanding a greater say in their political and economic future, better education, healthcare and living standards, the author underlines the need for a fundamental retooling of democratic capitalism.
Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue By Ryan Holiday Hachette Price: Rs 499 Pages: 336
Gawker Media's fall, after it was sued for publishing Hulk Hogan's sex tape, and the subsequent revelation that Peter Thiel, PayPal's founder and billionaire investor, who was dismayed at Gawker's unscrupulous reporting methods, had masterminded the whole thing, stunned the world. The book analyses the why and how of the case, and its repercussion on free speech and privacy.
Unscaled: How A.I. and a New Generation of Upstarts are Creating the Economy of the Future By Hemant Taneja Hachette Price: Rs 599
I Did It My Way By Bikram Dasgupta Rupa Publications Price: Rs 595
Coffee Can Investing By Saurabh Mukherjea, Rakshit Ranjan and Pranab Uniyal Penguin Random House Price: Rs 499
Unmet Needs of Entrepreneurship: Why Entrepreneurs Do What They Do By S. Parthasarathy Rupa Publications Price: Rs 295