NEW ARRIVALS

The Space Barons: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos

By Christian Davenport Hachette

Price: Rs 1299

Pages: 320

This is the story of a group of billionaire entrepreneurs spearheading the new space movement aiming to send humans further than NASA has gone. This dramatic tale of risk and adventure brings together years of reporting and interviews with four entrepreneurs - Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Paul Allen - aiming for the moon and beyond.

A stark reminder of the new political and economic challenges facing the world, and the specific, radical solutions needed to resolve these issues and reignite global growth. As chaos erupts across the world with citizens demanding a greater say in their political and economic future, better education, healthcare and living standards, the author underlines the need for a fundamental retooling of democratic capitalism.

Gawker Media's fall, after it was sued for publishing Hulk Hogan's sex tape, and the subsequent revelation that Peter Thiel, PayPal's founder and billionaire investor, who was dismayed at Gawker's unscrupulous reporting methods, had masterminded the whole thing, stunned the world. The book analyses the why and how of the case, and its repercussion on free speech and privacy.