Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
FEATURES

Malicious intent

Team BT
Malicious intent

Although possible job losses from automation are discussed on an everyday basis, there are more catastrophic threats that are yet to get the spotlight.

 
 

Conditions Apply

Photographer's Delight


Mall Mania

An investment splurge by private equity majors and international wealth funds has breathed fresh life into sluggish traditional retail.

Travesty Of Justice

The economic cost of judicial delays is colossal. But the problem is not unsolvable.

Battleground WTO

The Public Sector Jumble

Working with the government is a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for IT companies despite the Digital India initiatives.

LEADERSPEAK

"Integrity is crucial, and it is the most important quality to retain in personal and corporate relationships"

Bouncing back

Financial assets of households are growing again after taking a body blow in the post demonetisation phase, reveals a Reserve Bank of India study.

Latest Buzz

what made news in the world of luxury

 
 

A BRIGHTER TOMORROW

Darkness at noon

As a power-surplus India chases renewables, power equipment JVs are struggling to get fresh orders from mainstream coal-fired plants.

In thick of action

PE players have become extremely active of late. The exuberance is here to stay for some time.

Turning sour?

The sugar industry is being weighted down by political considerations that primarily drive the sector.

BPO 3.0

The industry has evolved from wage arbitrage to aiding digital transformation.

Testing Times

The go-go years of growth might be well behind the Indian it sector, but it still had plenty of steam left.

"On climate action, India, China are main driving forces"

Better rewards, fewer risks

Forget jugaad or risk-aversion; the wave of discovery-driven disruption will help India Inc. stay relevant in uncertain times.

Multitasking Mania

It's clever, sometimes, but ultimately stressful.
Advertisement