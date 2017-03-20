LABOUR REFORMS

WHAT: Summit on Labour and Product Market Reforms in Advanced Economies

WHEN: March 21, Tokyo

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Cohosted by the IMF and Asian Development Bank Institute, the meet will discuss new empirical analysis, numerical simulations, and case studies for assessing the fiscal impact of labour and product market reforms in advanced economies. It will also evaluate the case for complementing reforms with fiscal support.

THE SKILLING CHALLENGE

WHAT: Conference on Transforming Youth through Skilling in Uttar Pradesh

WHEN: March 24, Lucknow

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Skill development is critical for achieving faster, sustainable and inclusive growth besides providing employment opportunities to the youth. The Assocham conference will focus on knowledge sharing of best practices in skill development, creating better job opportunities for the youth in Uttar Pradesh, networking and encouraging participation from government and private sectors.

LEADERSHIP LESSONS

WHAT: CII Workshop on Leadership Excellence

WHEN: March 30, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: This one day workshop would help participants master the art of being an efficient leader. Participants will given an understanding of the psychology of leadership to help them develop the much needed self-awareness, mental flexibility and emotional well-being for excellence in personal and professional life.

LAWS AND ETHICS

WHAT: Session on Role of Laws in Promotion of Business Ethics

WHEN: March 30, 2017

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: To increase awareness about the role of laws in strengthening the corporate governance structure in India, CII is organising a session aimed at a focused discussion between various stakeholders. The debate would focus on whether Indian laws promote ethics in organisation or only promote compliance with the corporate governance standards.

BACK TO BASICS

WHAT: Jakarta Basic Education Conference 2017

WHEN: March 21-23, Jakarta, Indonesia

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The World Bank forum will aim to share lessons from best practices and "excellent systems" in basic education globally as well as to facilitate new networks and partnerships. Participants at the conference will include government officials and education, experts from the World Bank Group and other development partners, education institutions, researchers and technical experts, and representatives from the private sector.

PUTTING CLIMATE FIRST

WHAT: The India Climate Policy and Business Conclave

WHEN: March 23-24, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: In the last nine years, the FICCI conclave has garnered global participation from over 30 countries. It will offering private sector and public stakeholders an opportunity to deliberate on climate policy and business priorities required for accelerated climate action in the period before 2020 and in the new post-2020 climate regime.

AGENDA FOR SCHOOLS

WHAT: Re-Imagining School Education Conference 2017

WHEN: April 3, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The FICCI conference will take on board views from various stakeholders on achieving India's vision of becoming a knowledge and human resource hub. The conference will focus on how the governments' policies can create an enabling environment for independent schools to make a difference.