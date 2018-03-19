Go easy on your eyes

An HR head of a leading company, which is big in the digital space, recently told Business Today how much the eye health of its employees matters to the company. In fact, the company has programmed its systems so that pop-ups appear on PC screens at regular intervals, alerting the staff about the 20-20-20 rule - every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at things 20 ft away. It is a no-brainer that many of us are victims of what doctors call 'computer vision syndrome' that causes eye strain, blurred vision and the commonest of all, dry eyes. The reason: We tend to watch lighted screens much of the time without blinking as much as we should.

Dry eye means the tear film on the surface of the eye is not able to keep it moistened and lubricated. A doctor will tell you it is a complex condition involving several components and a wide range of causal factors. But the commonest symptoms are sensation of dryness, heavy or fatigued eyes, burning sensation and blurry vision.

Riding two-wheelers without protective eye gear may also result in itchy eyes. It can be some kind of eye allergy, triggered by air pollution.

Those working in chemical factories need to be extra careful about the dangers of toxic exposure that can lead to burns. Also, scientists, microbiologists and pathologists, who use microscopes for long hours, end up straining their eyes.