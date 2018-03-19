scorecardresearch
LLOYD BT GOLF IN THE CITY OF JOY!

Despite troubles, the private sector and foreign banks stole the show.

Winning team: Ugyen Wangchuk, Umang Puri, Amitava Sinha and Hansdip Bindra with Shailendra Kumar, Lloyd, and Y.K. Gupta, Havells Winning team: Ugyen Wangchuk, Umang Puri, Amitava Sinha and Hansdip Bindra with Shailendra Kumar, Lloyd, and Y.K. Gupta, Havells

On February 16, a pleasant Friday afternoon, top corporate honchos from the city of joy teed off at the Tollygunge Club for the LLOYD Business Today Pro-Am of Champions 2018. It was the second last leg before the tournament moves to the final leg in Delhi, followed by the grand final.

P.S. Rawat, member of Runner up Team

The winning team comprising Hansdip Bindra (Processware ERP), Ugyen Wangchuk (Royal Bhutan Consulate), Umang Puri (K Puri News Distributors) and Amitava Sinha (SREI), with a combined score of 99 points, were crowned the Kolkata Kosmics. They will compete in the final in Delhi against the winners from other nine cities.

Individual winner in the handicap category (0-14) Deep Banerjee with Anshuman Roy from Volkswagen

The team comprising P.S. Rawat, Capt. Ravi Dey, Rupinder Singh and Rajesh Goenka finished runners-up with 998 points.

Runner-up team - Capt. Ravi Dey, Rajesh Goenka and Rupinder Singh with Deepakananda Bharali, IOCL
Hole-in-one prize New Volkswagen Passat

In the Individual categories, Amitava Sinha was the winner with 34 points in the 15-24 handicap category, and Deep Banerjee won with 36 points in the 0- 14 handicap category.

AN Singh Goodricke Group Ltd

LLOYD is the Co-title sponsor, Indian Oil - the Fuelled By sponsor, Volkswagen- the Automobile Partner, Hidesign - the Bespoke Gift Partner, Nautica - Style Partner, Ballantine's - Partner and Creatigies is the Marketing Partner of the event.

 

