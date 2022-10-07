Luxury restaurants where you need to book a table three months in advance. And pay a fine if you don't turn up

There are plenty of good restaurants in the world. But what if you’re looking for a truly exceptional fine-dining experience where the food, service, atmosphere and location are all exceptional? We went through the Michelin guide and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list and shortlisted these must-visit restaurants for you. Their status also means that a table needs to be reserved almost three months in advance, and a no-show generally results in a heavy fine. Two of them are in Copenhagen, so maybe a Danish holiday is also called for.

Sublimotion Ibiza, Spain

Price $2,000 per person

For years, Sublimotion has been named as the most expensive restaurant in the world, at nearly $2,000 per person. So, what do you get at that price? A futuristic, exclusive experience for just 12 diners with a 20-course tasting menu spread over three hours, the restaurant offers amazing gourmet cuisine with innovative technology and mesmerising stage performances. “We aim to turn the table into a stage and the diner into a star,” says two-star Michelin Chef and Founder Paco Roncero. A team of 10 Michelin star chefs works with a team of designers, engineers, stage directors, composers and illusionists to bring to you a memorable gourmet experience. While enjoying your meal, your other senses will be engaged by throbbing laser light shows, virtual reality expeditions and projection mapping.

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet Shanghai, China

Price $1,270 per person

Rarely will you find a fine-dining experience that can also give you an adrenaline rush. But this 20-course meal combined with lights, sounds and smells at a secret location does just that. The three-star Michelin restaurant is created by French Chef Paul Pairet, who takes 10 customers on an interactive culinary adventure that is beyond their wildest expectations. The journey starts at Pairet’s second establishment, Mr & Mrs Bund, where diners mingle over cocktails before being driven across Shanghai to an unassuming secret spot in a nondescript van. There, in a sizeable room with a single table for 10 people, your name is lighted on the seat in front of you. A room that first appears empty, changes with time as sight, sound, and scent combine to provide a surreal dining experience while the dishes are served by a masterfully orchestrated service team.

Masa, New York

Price $595 per person

If you are in New York, a visit to this three-star Michelin restaurant is a must, especially if you are fond of Japanese food. As per the Michelin Guide: “To taste what may be the continent’s best sushi, experience the contemplative and very exclusive ceremony of Chef Masa Takayama’s omakase… Attention to detail is unsurpassed and at times it may seem like a bit much, but a reverential spirit is part of your meal here.” Of course, you need to book way in advance, and in case of a no-show or cancellation within 48 hours, you lose $200 per person.

Geranium, Copenhagen

Price $430 per person

Awarded the World’s Best Restaurant in 2022, Geranium is located on the 8th floor of the National Football Stadium in Copenhagen, and its full-length windows afford a panoramic view of the park. “The surprise, meat-free tasting menu sees many small, detailed dishes brought to the table in succession; each highly creative and original, with many layers of flavour,” says the Michelin Guide about this three-Michelin star restaurant. The focus is solely on local seafood and vegetables from organic and biodynamic farms in Denmark and Scandinavia. The tasting menu takes place over a minimum of three hours with around 20 courses split evenly between appetisers, savoury dishes and sweets.

Noma, Copenhagen

Price $400 per person

This three-Michelin star restaurant is one of the most coveted restaurants on the planet. Noma and its founder, Chef René Redzepi, are known for creating new Nordic cuisines and inspiring an entire generation of chefs the world over. After having won the World’s Best Restaurant award for several years in a row, it is no longer eligible for the award. The restaurant offers three menus at different times of the year—seafood from January to June, vegetable-focussed dishes during the summer, and game (think reindeer) in the winter. “The test kitchen is one of the most advanced in the world and offers a tasting menu of creative, complex dishes with vivid natural flavours. Professional, informal service puts guests at ease. Book well in advance,” says the Michelin Guide.