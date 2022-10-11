Luxury watches have gone from sombre to sporty. Here's a selection for you to glamourise your wrist

For watch collectors and aficionados, it couldn’t be a better time to splurge on some classy watches. Following the pandemic-induced upheaval around the world, the global luxury watch market—which is expected to grow to $33.07 billion by FY26 from $27.19 billion in FY21, per a report by The Business Research Company—is ticking back to life again. As the young generation embraces the passion of collecting watches, and actually wears them not with staid grey suits as was the tradition earlier, but with polo T-shirts and sneakers, watchmakers are also letting go of their sombre image and launching trendy watches to keep up with the changing times. Here are a chosen few that you may consider for your wrist.

Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar Bitcoin

Where to enquire www.jacobandco.com

Price $350,000

Cryptocurrency may have lost the halo around it but storied watchmaker Jacob & Co.’s latest Astronomia collection watch is inspired by the astronomical valuations that Bitcoin achieved a while ago. Replete with a yellow sapphire sun, a one-carat diamond moon and a golden Earth, the watch’s dial also carries a miniature black rocket and a rotating Bitcoin logo that reaches for the moon. The black titanium watch’s movement is surrounded by an engraving that reads “peer to peer,” “blockchain” and “decentralised digital currency”. Limited to only 25 pieces, the watch is meant for true-blue crypto kings.

Patek Philippe 5270P-014

Where to enquire www.patek.com

Price On request

Launched in 2011, the latest Reference 5270 is heir to several generations of the Patek Phillippe calendar chronographs and reinterprets their design in an iconic yet original style. No longer the conservative high-end watchmaker—although the brand’s watches still have top-notch craftsmanship and a design language to match its legacy—its clientele has evolved dramatically over the years. And catering to this young and vibrant crowd is a playful emerald green dial coupled with alligator straps. That being said, the fundamentals of the 5270—its heart, so to say—are intact. As such, the watch retains the typical 950-platinum case of 41 mm, with a concave bezel and slender and elongated stepped lugs. Love it or hate it, this is a collector’s item that will make its admirers green with envy.

OMEGA Speedmaster ’57 Calibre 9906

Where to buy Omega showrooms

Price On request

As the name suggests, the Speedmaster ’57 is emblematic of the original Speedmaster design, which was released in 1957 for racing car drivers. It also became the first watch to be worn on the moon. The Speedmaster ’57, first introduced in 2013, returns in 2022 with a master chronometer upgrade and a slimmer profile. The new collection consists of eight new stainless steel models, all powered by OMEGA’s co-axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9906. At just 12.99 mm, the new ’57 is considerably slimmer than the Speedmaster Moonwatch 3861 at 13.58 mm. And, there is always a nod to the Speedmaster’s space legacy—the bracelet on the steel version is inspired by the Apollo 11 tribute launched in 2019.

Chopard Happy Sport Métiers d’Art

Where to enquire www.chopard.com

Price On request

Chopard’s Happy Sport Métiers d’art line includes three exquisite watches that pay tribute to the polar bear, the hummingbird, and the sea turtle. The intricately handcrafted watches are made of gold and feature mother-of-pearl marquetry with precious- and semi-precious stones that create exquisite, tiny ecosystems in their dials. Limited to only eight pieces each, these timepieces are equipped with the Chopard Calibre 96.23-L mechanism, with a 65-hour power reserve. The collection is a testament to the love for nature of Chopard’s Artistic Director and Co-president, Caroline Scheufele, and to the company’s dedication to sustainable growth.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31

Where to buy Rolex showrooms

Price On request

The Rolex Datejust is the archetype of a classic watch. Launched in 1945, it was the first self-winding waterproof chronometer wristwatch to display the date. The latest versions of the classic come with floral motif dials. Its design comprises 24 flowers, each with a diamond at the centre. Three versions have been launched—with a blue dial, an olive green dial and a silver dial. For the olive green and silver ones, the bezel is set with 46 brilliant-cut diamonds. Truly a classic, reimagined.

Cartier’s Métiers d’Art Crash Tigrée Métamorphoses

Where to enquire www.cartier.com

Price On request

The Cartier Crash is remarkable in its peculiarity. Launched in 1967—as a means to adapt the classic Cartier oval watch into something that would appeal to the rebellious attitude of the swinging sixties—the Crash is bent and curved like it has been melted under extreme heat. The latest Crash from Cartier has the most ostentatious look in recent memory. The Cartier’s ‘Métiers d’art Crash Tigrée Métamorphoses’ is an exquisite display of Cartier’s favourite things—animal references and weirdly shaped cases—wrapped up in luxurious gold enamel that melts into different shades of blue and green, with loads of diamonds. A limited edition series of 50 pieces.

Panerai Luminor BiTempo

Where to buy Panerai showrooms

Price On request

Proud of its Italian heritage and experience of crafting instruments for navy divers, Panerai has launched the Luminor BiTempo, which through its GMT feature, can track time in two different time zones. The new watch is available in two different colour schemes—blue and black. The self-winding automatic watch is ensconced in a 44-mm brushed-steel case with a transparent sapphire crystal back that showcases the precise movement of its time-keeping mechanics.