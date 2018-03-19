Latest Buzz

Watches



Time Flies

Watch brand Breitling has always been associated with the world of aviation. The new pilot's watch collection, Navitimer 8, keeps that tradition alive. The number in the name traces back to the Huit Aviation Department, which was set up in 1938 to produce cockpit instruments and pilot's watches. The new watch combines the brand's passion for aviation with its expertise in producing the finest chronometers. With impeccable design credentials and engineering features to match, each of the five models in this collection showcases the brand's love for detail.

Experience



Night to remember

It was a rare men-only event for which whisky brand Royal Salute joined hands with designer Rohit Bal to curate what came to be known as Extraordinaire, blending Indian craftsmanship with global sensibility. The curated night in New Delhi saw collaborators celebrate their vision of royalty. Adil Ahmad, former creative director of Good Earth, designed two detailed, jewelled chalices perfected for Royal Salute Extraordinaire, light designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth created an installation modeled on a real chess board and Swiss watch brand Bovet Fleurier customised a dazzling timepiece called the 19Thirty Fleurier, that has a seven-day power reserve indicator, specially for Royal Salute.

Fashion

Runway Hit

The big trend finding its feet this season is cool, designer sneakers. Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquire decided to mix and match jackets and gauzy, fairytale-like dresses with vintage-to-futuristic sneakers for the brand's SS18 show. With brocade and pops of colour to other interesting fabrics that redefine athleisure, these snazzy shoes rocked the runway and are being snapped up by those who love experimenting with their looks.

Campaign

Standing Out

What you wear says a lot about what you believe in. Keeping that in mind, global lifestyle brand Carrera launched its 2018 campaign titled #DriveYourStory with its brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh, who feels that stories of success or failure can really inspire people. The pictures that are part of the campaign are raw and rugged, rather than glossy and perfect, and highlight the brand's philosophy. The eyewear showcases the Italian craftsmanship that Carrera is best known for and is both urban and original.

Food



Fine Dining

Le Cirque at The Leela Palace, Delhi, has been charting a new food direction over the past year by showcasing some of the world's top chefs. A few months ago, it had Gary Mehigan of Masterchef Australia fame conceptualising and plating a brilliant meal in collaboration with Le Cirque's chef Adrian Mellor, and recently Michelin-starred chef Alain Passard gave Delhi diners an exquisite vegetarian fare to sample. Passard started his prep for the dinner much earlier. He visited an organic farm in Rajasthan in November where he was suitably impressed by the quality of the produce and even sowed seeds for vegetables that would be ready for harvest in mid-February to put on his prized menu. Le Cirque will continue to host award winning chefs in its kitchen.

Courtesy: Robb Report India