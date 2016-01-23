Tying the knot, again!

Media moghul Rupert Murdoch (84) got engaged to former model Jerry Hall (59). The announcement was made by taking out an advertisement in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of Murdoch's Times newspaper.

Rich vs Poor

$1.76 trillion Combined wealth of the 62 richest people in the world

$1.76 trillion Combined wealth of the 3.5 billion poorest people in the wealth - that is, half the world's poorest.

Source: Oxfam research report

"Men still run the world and it's not going that well"

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

Heard in Davos

"My view of China is that it will have a bumpy landing, not a hard landing"

NYU economics professor Nouriel Roubini

"We are in a world where we do not know the fundamental value of any asset"

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

"We can do better. The potential of higher growth of 1-1.5% more than the current 7.5% is definitely there"

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley