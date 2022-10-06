Want to watch a movie in seven-star comfort? Check out these options

Cinephiles who want a dash of luxe to go with their movie-watching experience have a plethora of options to choose from. Whether it’s about immersive cinema experiences at rooftops or a bed lounge movie, this list has it covered. And one experience is entirely different from the other. If one is looking for a truly luxurious, comfortable movie experience, then this list is what you need.

INOX INSIGNIA

Where to Book: INOX movies app and website, PayTm, BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 1,000-1,500

INSIGNIA is INOX’s ultra-luxurious movie-watching experience. From excellent screening and sound systems to plush leather recliner seats with micro-adjustable neck rests and gourmet food with a butler on call, Insignia is India’s first seven-star movie-viewing experience. Whether it is about check-ins, projection and sound, ordering food or comfort, patrons are in for the slickest of indulgences at INSIGNIA. Currently, INOX operates INSIGNIA screens in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur.

PVR Director’s Cut

Where to Book: PVR Cinemas app and website, Paytm, BookMyShow

Ticket Price: Rs 1,000-1,600

A few years ago, India’s largest cinema chain PVR launched Director’s Cut, which exemplifies luxury movie watching experience at its best. There are only four such screens in India (all in Delhi-NCR) with a total seating capacity of 246. Such a theatre boasts of a special D-Box to watch films, plush leather recliner seats with a call button and luxurious lounges. It also comes with a dedicated concierge service, along with Barco Series RGB 4K projection, Dolby 7.1 surround system and Next-Gen 3D technology. Affluent customers appreciate the best in-class services and the unique experiences that Director’s Cut has on offer.

Cinépolis VIP

Where to Book: Cinépolis India app and Website, Paytm, BookMyShow,

Ticket Price: Rs 500 onwards

Cinépolis is a global leader in the luxury cinema segment. In fact, it was the first exhibition chain to launch the luxury cinema segment, back in 1999 in Mexico. It operates luxury cinemas through its sub-brand called Cinépolis VIP, which offers patrons benefits such as plush recliner seating, butler on call, and a curated menu that includes Italian, Mexican, American as well as Indian cuisine. As part of the luxury movie experience, along with premium interiors, each VIP auditorium comes equipped with cutting-edge projection and sound technologies.

Sunset Cinema Club

Where to Book: sunsetcinemaclub.in

Ticket Price: Rs 400-2,000

Sunset Cinema Club is all about immersive cinema experiences that help one break away from the conventional movie-watching experience of a theatre. It screens both commercial and cult movies in settings such as drive-in cinemas, rooftops, microbreweries, venues by the beach, bars, hotels, amphitheatres, etc. In addition to its own IPs, it organises shows for corporates and clubs, and does private screenings as well. It works with venues—across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Lucknow—to add a new layer to the movie-watching experience, be it in terms of F&B, ambience or just a resemblance to the storyline or characters of the film being screened.