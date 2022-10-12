You have a dog. You have lots of money. Here's how you can give a whole new meaning to "a dog's life"

Diana Chopra Jonas with 158,000 followers on Instagram is often seen in her fashionable best. Her wardrobe includes accessories from Tiffany’s. She is joined by Diamond Baby, who seems to have an affinity for Chanel. Diamond Baby and her friends have 79,000 followers on Instagram. Wondering who these fashion icons are? Diana is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ pet, a Chihuahua, and Diamond Baby is Paris Hilton’s. While pets of celebrities have often lived extravagant, glitzy lives, your ‘furry friend’ too can live the high life with some dashing pet accessories from luxury fashion houses. Take a look:

Dog Coats from Gucci

Where to Buy gucci.com indicative

Price Starts from $810

Gucci thinks your pet deserves to live the high life. The iconic Italian luxury brand released its pet collection in June, and the stylish line includes clothing, accessories and home goods for your pet, featuring Gucci’s classic designs. Pick up a canvas pet coat for $810 or a hexagon-shaped ceramic pet bowl for $1,750. You can also order a customised bed for $7,500 for your furry friend. The collection is not available in India but can be ordered from its international site. Or, you could pick up a gift for your best friend on your travels abroad.

Versace’s Pet Bed

Where to Buy versace.com

Price On request

‘It’s a dog’s life’ takes on a whole new meaning when your furry friend is sleeping on a glamorous cushy bed in Versace’s distinctive black and gold Barocco print. The hexagonal large-size bed made of cotton and polyester features the textural logo motif inside and Barocco print on the exterior. And if you and your pet take a fancy to Versace, do check out the collar and leash with the iconic Versace Medusa emblem, studded along the leather collar.

Pet Carrier from Louis Vuitton

Where to Buy louisvuitton.com

Price Around $3,499

Whether you are travelling with your pet or wish to provide some reprieve for when their little legs get tired, a fashionable pet carrier is a must. The Louis Vuitton classic dog carrier is styled in monogram canvas and comes with a soft ventilation net that lets your pet peek out and get some fresh air. It comes with shoulder straps and a customisable name tag. And if you are going for the carrier, you must complement it with the natural cowhide, monogrammed canvas dog collar and leash. The collar also has a miniature luggage tag that can be hot-stamped with the pet’s initials.

Pet collar from Tiffany & Co.

Where to Buy tiffany.com

Price $340

Brighten up your dog’s walks with a hue of Tiffany blue. Made of premium-quality Italian leather with stainless steel hardware, the leash is an elegant accessory for you and your pet. Pair the leash ($395) with a Tiffany-blue collar ($340) and also collar charms—say a beautiful Tiffany bone-collar charm made of palladium-plated metal—to add glamour to your pet ($225). And why should your pooch not have breakfast at Tiffany? Get him/her a gorgeous blue bowl made of bone china ($190).

Hermès Dog Bowl

Where to Buy hermes.com

Price $1,200

There are no half measures when it comes to French luxury brand Hermès. Last year it launched a dog bowl made from oak wood and assembled using a barrel-making technique. It has two inner stainless-steel bowls that can be separated thanks to its central magnets and can also be removed from the wooden base. The ‘paw-fect’ bowl is made in France. Available for $1,200 on the Hermès website, it does not ship to India. So, pick it up on your next shopping spree abroad.