scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Finance
India's coolest start-ups: How FinBox is looking to dominate the credit infra space

Feedback

India's coolest start-ups: How FinBox is looking to dominate the credit infra space

Originally a personal finance app, FinBox—with revenue of Rs 36.2 crore and a loss of Rs 20.7 crore in FY23, per Tracxn—pivoted to enabling firms to offer digital credit products.
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Jan 21, 2024
Originally a personal finance app, FinBox—with revenue of Rs 36.2 crore and a loss of Rs 20.7 crore in FY23, per Tracxn—pivoted to enabling firms to offer digital credit products.
Originally a personal finance app, FinBox—with revenue of Rs 36.2 crore and a loss of Rs 20.7 crore in FY23, per Tracxn—pivoted to enabling firms to offer digital credit products.

FinBox

(credit infra platform)

Key People: Rajat Deshpande, co-founder and CEO

Key Investors: Key investors A91 Partners, Aditya Birla Ventures, and Flipkart Ventures

Funding: Raised $15 million in Series A funding in 2022

Rajat Deshpande always wanted to be an entrepreneur. After stints with names like Citigroup and GoPigeon Logistics, among others, the IIT Mumbai alumnus took the plunge in 2015, when he founded FinBox with Anant Deshpande, Srijan Nagar, and Nikhil Bhawsinka. Originally a personal finance app, FinBox—with revenue of Rs 36.2 crore and a loss of Rs 20.7 crore in FY23, per Tracxn—pivoted to enabling firms to offer digital credit products. Deshpande, 38, says there are two main sides of its business. “The first is credit intelligence. The second is infrastructure, which consists of the loan origination system, embedded finance, etc.” The plan is to dominate the credit infra space, he adds.

 

×