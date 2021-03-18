Ranking India's Coolest Workplaces

Companies in India's Coolest Workplaces Survey are rated on four parameters - People Growth Initiative; Going Beyond Business; Wellbeing Initiative and Engagement & Connect.

People Growth Initiative covers clarity of goals (at individual and company level); Fair and objective processes and policies; growth and learning opportunities. Going Beyond Business covers innovation, inclusion, resilience and job security and stability. The Wellbeing Initiative covers workload and flexibility at work; physical, mental and emotional wellbeing; hygiene and safety at work and access to facilities. The Engagement & Connect vertical focuses on ease of operating in the workplace; collaboration tools and structures and rituals.

The company with rating 1 has higher weight compared to rating 2, and so on. The gap between rating 1 and 2 is considered more significant than between 2 and 3, and so on.

This difference is implemented by using the 90 per cent rule, where rank 2 gets 90 per cent of the weight of rank 1, and rank 3 gets 90 per cent of the weight given to rank 2, and so on.