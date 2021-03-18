Ranking India's Coolest Workplaces

Business Today
Companies were judged on the basis of four parameters - People Growth Initiative; Going Beyond Business; Wellbeing Initiative and Engagement & Connect
Companies in India's Coolest Workplaces Survey are rated on four parameters - People Growth Initiative; Going Beyond Business; Wellbeing Initiative and Engagement & Connect.

People Growth Initiative covers clarity of goals (at individual and company level); Fair and objective processes and policies; growth and learning opportunities. Going Beyond Business covers innovation, inclusion, resilience and job security and stability. The Wellbeing Initiative covers workload and flexibility at work; physical, mental and emotional wellbeing; hygiene and safety at work and access to facilities. The Engagement & Connect vertical focuses on ease of operating in the workplace; collaboration tools and structures and rituals.

The company with rating 1 has higher weight compared to rating 2, and so on. The gap between rating 1 and 2 is considered more significant than between 2 and 3, and so on.

This difference is implemented by using the 90 per cent rule, where rank 2 gets 90 per cent of the weight of rank 1, and rank 3 gets 90 per cent of the weight given to rank 2, and so on.

Calculating Relative Indices

Once scores are computed as per above distribution, the top score was given an index score of 100 and the scores obtained by the others were indexed to the score of the top scores for both overall scores and parameter wise scores. The overall scores were arranged in descending order (Higher the score - better the rank).

