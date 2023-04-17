scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Industry
Best companies to work for in India: Here's how the rankings were done

Feedback

Best companies to work for in India: Here's how the rankings were done

The overall champions, sector-wise ranks, and the process we followed
BT Team
Print Edition: Apr 30, 2023
The overall champions, sector-wise ranks, and the process we followed
The overall champions, sector-wise ranks, and the process we followed

Like in the previous year, Business Today and Taggd reached out to salaried employees of companies in India, across sectors, to participate in an open online survey. There were more than 35,000 respondents to the survey this year, compared to 32,000-plus last year. A certain proportion of respondents were randomly called back to cross-check their credentials and to ensure that the quality of responses were of acceptable standards.

We asked the respondents to select and rank three companies that in their opinion are the best companies to work for in India. Rank 1 has higher weight as compared to rank 2. Also, the gap between rank 1 and rank 2 is considered to be more significant than the gap between rank 2 and rank 3. This difference will be implemented by using the 90 per cent rule, wherein rank 2 gets 90 per cent of the weight as rank 1, and rank 3 gets 90 per cent of the weight given to rank 2, and so on.

Once they picked these firms, we asked the respondents to rate them on each of four factors—people growth initiatives; people well-being; engagement and connect; and thinking beyond business—on a scale of 1-10 (1 being low importance, 10 being high importance). Once rank scores were computed, the top ranked company was given an index score of 100 and the scores of the other companies were indexed to the top company’s score.

The process resulted in identifying the Top 25 Best Companies to Work For in India, and the Top 4 companies across 12 sectors.

×