scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Interview
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how API supply chain can shift from China to India

Feedback

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how API supply chain can shift from China to India

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon, on catching up with China, the right recruitment policies, and more.
Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
Print Edition: Feb 16, 2025
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon (photo by: Chandradeep Kumar)
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon (photo by: Chandradeep Kumar)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon, is one of India’s most well-known entrepreneurs. She has managed to do things with a lot of common sense, a lot of determination, and a lot of ‘foolish courage’. Mazumdar-Shaw sat down for an exclusive chat as part of the Business Today PODS with Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India, and Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today. Edited excerpts:

×