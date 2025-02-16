Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how API supply chain can shift from China to India

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon, is one of India’s most well-known entrepreneurs. She has managed to do things with a lot of common sense, a lot of determination, and a lot of ‘foolish courage’. Mazumdar-Shaw sat down for an exclusive chat as part of the Business Today PODS with Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India, and Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today. Edited excerpts: