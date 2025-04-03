FPIs have to live with current taxation: Sebi Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on developing trust, protecting retail investors, and building capital markets worthy of a developed India.
A 1987 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service from the Odisha cadre, Tuhin Kanta Pandey took over as Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief on March 1. On the sidelines of BT Mindrush event, he speaks about how he plans to increase trust in the market regulator and make Sebi a world-class institution. Edited excerpts.