Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on plans to make the Goa 2037 vision a reality

BT caught up with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Pandurang Sawant, 52, at Sai Nursing Institute in Harvale, nestled in his home constituency of Sanquelim in North Goa, on a quiet Sunday evening. Now serving a second term, Sawant, an ayurvedic doctor with a master’s in social work, was one of India’s youngest chief ministers when he first took office in 2019 after the passing away of his predecessor, Manohar Parrikar. Rooted in the ideological framework of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a key face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coastal state, Sawant led the party to a successful re-election in 2022. Today, he is busy crafting a growth road map for Goa, India’s smallest state by area but among the richest by per capita income, to punch above its weight.

In an exclusive interview with Siddharth Zarabi, Sawant spoke on his government’s development agenda, revival of the mining industry, the future of tourism, among other issues. Edited excerpts:

SZ: For India to achieve developed nation status by 2047, our states must grow. What is your road map for Goa’s economy?

PS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and we have started work on our vision document, called Goa 2037. At present, Goa has the highest per capita income in the country, at around Rs 5.6 lakh. Our economy primarily draws from four key sectors—mining, tourism, services, and industrial manufacturing. Each of these is being revitalised in a structured, sustainable manner. Mining, for instance, had come to a halt following a Supreme Court judgment in 2012, but we have now successfully revived the sector. We have auctioned 12 mining blocks so far. This revival is enabling export of low-grade iron ore to countries like China and Australia and has already begun to generate significant economic activity within the state.

SZ: Are you expecting a return of the mining boom the state saw 10–15 years ago? And if so, how would you take care of environmental concerns?

PS: I would not call it a boom in the old sense, but yes, I will emphasise sustainable mining. As mining leases are revived, people who were dependent on mining—truck drivers, local workers, equipment operators—are getting jobs again. In the next two years, a 100% revival will happen. We have also started auctioning dumps— previously rejected ore lying around. The Supreme Court has allowed us to export 20 million tonnes annually. We will achieve this maximum limit. Out of 12 talukas, eight were heavily mining-dependent.

The mining revival will positively impact agriculture as well. For instance, farmers used to receive compensation earlier, but that stopped when mining was halted. Now that mining is back, the compensation will resume, rural employment will increase, and economic revival will be widespread in rural areas. We are focusing on sustainable mining—reviving both operational blocks and dumped ore via auctions, while protecting the environment.

SZ: How many mining blocks will be operational within two years, and what kind of revenue are you expecting?

PS: All 12 auctioned blocks will be operational by then, and we plan to auction at least four more. At present, we are generating Rs 500-700 crore in direct revenue. Once full operations begin, we expect to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark annually. And that is just the direct impact. Indirect economic benefits from employment and support services will be even more substantial.

SZ: The sector most closely associated with Goa is tourism. How will it shape up over the next 20 years?

PS: Goa has always been synonymous with sun, sand, and sea, but that is changing. Today, we are diversifying our tourism offering to include spiritual tourism, hinterland and eco-tourism, wellness and ayurveda tourism, medical tourism, and even sports tourism. We have introduced progressive policies to support this shift, such as our Caravan Policy, Bed and Breakfast Policy, and Homestay Policy. We are also offering tax holidays for investors ready to spend Rs 500 crore or more in non-coastal regions. This strategy is already redirecting tourism flows inward, away from the beaches and into our rich rural and cultural interiors.

SZ: As an ayurvedic health practitioner yourself, do you see Goa competing with Kerala as a health and wellness tourism destination?

PS: Definitely. Goa has a natural advantage with its lush green environment; 70% of the state is under green cover. We have established a top-tier Ayush hospital near Mopa Airport that offers postgraduate education in Ayurveda and attracts students from both India and abroad. In addition, we have Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homeopathy colleges, as well as a new Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences college. Wellness clinics have been launched across all government hospitals. Our reforms in the wellness sector are significant, and yes, we intend to compete with Kerala in attracting global wellness and medical tourists.

SZ: Beyond tourism, what about rural and interior development? Goa’s hinterland is often overlooked, yet it is vital for balanced growth.

PS: We are actively promoting temple tourism and cultural heritage in the interior regions. We have restored significant temples like the Saptakoteshwar temple and others dating back to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era. Beautification projects and infrastructure improvements are underway across rural regions. For instance, the central government has granted Rs 90 crore to renovate the historic Shivaji Fort at Farmagudi, and another Rs 150 crore is being spent on the Porvorim Town Square project. These initiatives are ensuring that Goa’s cultural core gets as much attention as its coast.

SZ: Let us talk about Goa’s potential in education. Given your state’s climate and lifestyle, it seems well suited for academic innovation and remote work.

PS: Absolutely. In addition to Goa University, we already host top institutions like NIT, IIT, BITS Pilani, and Goa Institute of Management. We have also set up the National Forensic Science University, the National Institute of Oceanography, and the International School of Law. After passing the Private University Bill, we have invited three prominent institutions—MIT Pune, Parul University from Gujarat, and Ganpat University, which specialises in AI and marine science—to set up campuses in the state. These institutions are being approved only if they offer cutting-edge disciplines like artificial intelligence, data science, and marine tech. The idea is to make Goa a knowledge economy hub that attracts students and talent not only from India but globally.

SZ: While Goa has these institutions, the digital infrastructure seems patchy with mobile connectivity issues. Why is that still a problem?

PS: While every Gram Panchayat in Goa is digitally connected, there are still some pockets where network coverage is weak. But we are addressing it. Under the BharatNet project and other state-led initiatives, we are working to take fiber to every home. The state is part of India’s ‘Work from Home’, ‘Work from Beaches’ movement.

SZ: One unique aspect of Goa’s economy is the casino industry. While it generates revenue and draws tourists, it is also controversial. What is your long-term stance regarding this sector?

PS: Casinos have operated in Goa for over 25 years. We currently have six offshore casinos, and that number is fixed; we are not issuing new licences. As for onshore casinos inside five-star hotels, they are regulated under our tourism policies. Goa is a global tourist destination, and some visitors do seek that entertainment. If such facilities are not available here, they may go to Sri Lanka or other countries. We do not promote gambling, but we do regulate the industry with clear boundaries. It is a revenue stream that helps fund development.

SZ: Do you think major changes and reforms are needed to fulfill the promise of a Good and Simple Tax?

PS: GST has streamlined the tax structure significantly. Taxation has become simpler and more uniform. Not major reforms, but some revisions are needed. People are demanding some changes, especially in the construction sector. Agriculturists also have some demands. These sectors need attention. I chair the GST Real Estate Committee, so it is already on my radar. We are preparing our recommendations and will soon submit them to the Union Finance Minister.

I am also a member of the GST Insurance Committee. These are complicated issues. There are separate committees for real estate, insurance, and agricultural products, and each will submit a report.

