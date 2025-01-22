Indian aviation to see double-digit growth for the next 30 years: Akasa Air Founder & CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa Air took to the skies in August 2022 and has since been recognised as one of the most on-time carriers. Founder & CEO Vinay Dube has been instrumental in steering Akasa through its formative years, building a fast-growing brand in this highly competitive sector. In the inaugural edition of Business Today MindRush PODS, Dube sat down for an exclusive chat with Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India, and Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today. Edited excerpts: