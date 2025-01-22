scorecardresearch
Indian aviation to see double-digit growth for the next 30 years: Akasa Air Founder & CEO Vinay Dube

BT Mindrush Pods | Vinay Dube, Founder & CEO of Akasa Air, talks to Business Today on the country's aviation sector, why the airline was set up, and more.
Siddharth Zarabi
Print Edition: Feb 02, 2025
DECODING STRATEGIES (From left) Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today; Vinay Dube, Founder & CEO, Akasa Air; and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, during the inaugural Business Today MindRush PODS
Akasa Air took to the skies in August 2022 and has since been recognised as one of the most on-time carriers. Founder & CEO Vinay Dube has been instrumental in steering Akasa through its formative years, building a fast-growing brand in this highly competitive sector. In the inaugural edition of Business Today MindRush PODS, Dube sat down for an exclusive chat with Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India, and Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today. Edited excerpts:

