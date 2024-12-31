Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Ashok Vaswani's vision: Uniting Kotak under one narrative, strategy, and umbrella

Ashok Vaswani is a global banker who spent most of his career overseas at institutions like Citi Group and Barclays, among others. Around a year ago, he took charge of Kotak Mahindra Bank as MD & CEO. In an exclusive interview with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi, the man at the helm of India’s fourth-largest private bank talks about the country’s banking sector, the challenges, and the road ahead for Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other things. Edited excerpts: