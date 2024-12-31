scorecardresearch
Business Today
News
Magazine
Interview
Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Ashok Vaswani's vision: Uniting Kotak under one narrative, strategy, and umbrella

Ashok Vaswani, the man at the helm of India’s fourth-largest private bank, talks about the country’s banking sector, the challenges, and the road ahead for Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other things
Siddharth Zarabi
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO Ashok Vaswani
Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO Ashok Vaswani

Ashok Vaswani is a global banker who spent most of his career overseas at institutions like Citi Group and Barclays, among others. Around a year ago, he took charge of Kotak Mahindra Bank as MD & CEO. In an exclusive interview with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi, the man at the helm of India’s fourth-largest private bank talks about the country’s banking sector, the challenges, and the road ahead for Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other things. Edited excerpts:

