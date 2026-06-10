Market moving to 2G ethanol: AS Sahney, CMD of IOCL

Q: Many EV owners complain that highway charging is slow or non-existent; how is IndianOil working with players like Tata Power to roll out ultra-fast chargers along major expressways?

Ans: Highway charging has been one of the biggest pain points for EV users in India, especially because many early charging stations were low-capacity (30–60 kW), sparsely distributed, or unreliable. To address this, IndianOil has partnered with Tata Power and other charging companies to build a nationwide network of fast and ultra-fast chargers along major highways and expressways.





A key initiative is the collaboration between Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and IndianOil to install 500+ fast and ultra-fast EV charging points at IndianOil fuel stations across cities and highways. These chargers are being deployed on important intercity routes such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway, and the Golden Quadrilateral.

More recently, Tata Power and IndianOil expanded this strategy to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where they commissioned 240 kW ultra-fast charging stations at the 63rd and 69th milestones in Haryana. These stations are located at IndianOil “Wayside Amenities” hubs and can charge multiple vehicles simultaneously using four charging guns.

IndianOil’s broader strategy is to convert its fuel stations into “complete energy solution outlets.





Q: Electric two- and three-wheelers are booming, but buying a new battery is expensive. How will your joint venture with Sun Mobility scale up battery-swapping stations across your 37,000 retail outlets to make EVs affordable for the common man?

Ans: While the EV industry is evolving rapidly, with electric two-wheeler sales penetration reaching ~ 6.6% and electric three-wheelers ~ 59% in FY26, the sector still faces challenges such as range anxiety and long charging times. In this context, battery swapping is emerging as a promising solution to address these key pain points by enabling quick battery replacement, reducing vehicle downtime, and improving convenience for EV users.

Unlike fixed battery EVs, which require 1-3 hrs time for charging their batteries, Battery swapping of EVs can be done in quick turnaround time (2-3 min) which is identical to fuelling of vehicles at Petrol Pumps. Further, battery swapping emerges as a strategic solution for high land cost sites where optimizing land usage is critical. Additionally, the vehicles with battery swapping cost much lower compared to those with fixed batteries, as customer does not pay for battery while buying vehicle.

Indofast Swap Energy Private Ltd. (ISEPL) business is mainly focused on owning, and operating battery swapping infrastructure (battery-as-a-service model) for e2-wheelers, e3-wheelers and e4w-loader. Currently, ISEPL has deployed 1660 + battery swapping stations and cumulative vehicle deployment is ~ 90,000+ based on battery swapping technology across all vehicle category(with ~85% share of e2w). This battery-as-a-service model significantly lowers the upfront cost of EV ownership, making electric mobility more affordable and practical for the common man, while also supporting India’s clean energy and sustainable mobility goals.

In next 12 months, ISEPL plans to expand rapidly and more than double the number of vehicles deployment and battery swapping station . ISEPL shall also focus to develop clusters for battery swapping business in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, in addition to Delhi NCR. IndianOil’s network of retail outlets provides a strong advantage for scaling this ecosystem. The widespread presence and accessibility of IndianOil fuel stations will enable convenient and reliable battery-swapping facilities at strategic locations, helping reduce range anxiety and vehicle downtime for EV users.

ISEPL is collaborating with several OEMs and fleet aggregators across the spectrum and has integrated or in process of integration of its solution with several OEMs. The engagement with the fleet aggregators not only decarbonises the fleet but also helps the gig economy to scale up rapidly. By reducing the downtime due to fixed charging, it also leads to additional income generation. ISEPL is also deploying swapping stations beyond IOCL ROs at third party sites viz. public parking, metro/railway stations, hubs and other franchise sites.





Q: With the government pushing for vehicles to run on higher ethanol blends like E85, will you be able to clarify if ethanol blending drops average car mileage per liter....Message for consumers....

Ans: Higher ethanol blends such as E85 are not meant for use in existing conventional vehicles. They are intended for Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFVs), which are specifically designed to handle higher ethanol content in fuel.

While ethanol has lower calorific value than petrol, it also has a higher octane value. FFV engines are designed with suitable compression ratio and engine calibration to utilise this advantage, thereby reducing the impact on fuel economy. This is also reflected in countries such as Brazil, where high ethanol blends have been successfully used for decades in vehicles specifically engineered for flex-fuel operation. In future, hybrid FFV platforms may further help improve overall efficiency.

The Government has already constituted a Working Group on FFVs with participation from Oil Marketing Companies and vehicle manufacturers. Therefore, the introduction of FFVs and E85 fuel is expected to be calibrated and well-planned.

The key message for consumers is that they should use only the fuel grade recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. Higher ethanol blends will be introduced for compatible vehicles, and will support India’s goals of cleaner mobility, domestic fuel production and reduced crude oil imports.





Q: India's ethanol blending program currently relies heavily on food crops like sugarcane and broken grains. When food prices rise or monsoons fail, food security takes precedence. What is your realistic timeline for shifting entirely to agricultural waste like paddy straw to make ethanol?

Ans: India’s ethanol blending programme began with feedstocks such as sugarcane molasses and surplus grains because those supply chains already existed at scale. However, the long-term direction is clearly moving toward second-generation (2G) ethanol made from agricultural residues such as paddy straw, corn stalks, bamboo, and other crop waste.

The encouraging part is that India is no longer discussing this only at the policy level - commercial plants are already operational. IndianOil has commissioned India’s first commercial-scale 2G ethanol refinery at Panipat using paddy straw as feedstock. The project demonstrates that agricultural waste can be converted into clean transport fuel while also addressing the major environmental problem of stubble burning in North India.

The broader industry vision is to gradually decouple ethanol production from food crops and instead utilize the enormous quantity of agricultural residue generated annually in India.





Q: Beyond vehicle fuel, IndianOil touches almost every household through cooking gas. What is the roadmap for scaling up your "Surya Nutan" indoor solar cooktop to help kitchens transition away from traditional LPG cylinders?

Ans: IndianOil’s vision is to lead India’s transition towards cleaner, smarter and more sustainable household energy solutions, and Indoor solar cooktop “Surya Nutan” is an important step in that direction. It is a first-of-its-kind indoor solar cooking system that combines solar energy with convenience, safety and affordability for Indian households.

Our roadmap for scaling up Surya Nutan is built on three pillars.

First, technology optimisation and affordability. We are continuously working on improving product efficiency and reducing manufacturing costs through R&D and indigenization, so that the solution becomes commercially viable for mass adoption.

Second, ecosystem development. We have empanelled multiple manufacturing partners to create a robust deployment ecosystem. This includes exploring innovative financing models and subsidy-linked and carbon credit-based frameworks, particularly for rural and semi-urban households.

Third, phased market deployment. We have already deployed 1500 units of Surya Nutan across 10 states of India to validate consumer usage patterns, performance reliability, and operational economics. This includes successful implementation in four Model Villages: Dhar and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh & Sonbhadra and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Presently we are in process to scale up in a calibrated manner, targeting households where solar cooking can significantly complement or reduce LPG dependency and replace bio mass based cooking.

Surya Nutan represents the next frontier — leveraging solar energy to reduce carbon footprint while enhancing household energy security. As India’s largest energy company, IndianOil is committed to offering a bouquet of future-ready cooking energy solutions. In this context, IndianOil is also evaluating emerging clean cooking alternatives such as ethanol-based cookstoves, which can complement LPG and solar cooking solutions in the long term.

We are in discussions with various ministries, including Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), to integrate Surya Nutan into existing solar schemes and programs. The objective is to accelerate large-scale deployment and drive mass adoption of the product across the country.





Q: With the ongoing West Asia crisis driving up shipping insurance and disrupting supply routes, is India's target of mixing 1% green jet fuel into aviation fuel by 2027 still on track, and can you guarantee supplies to partners like Akasa Air?

Ans: India’s target of introducing green jet fuel, or Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), into aviation fuel supply remains strategically on track despite disruptions in West Asia affecting shipping routes and insurance costs. In fact, the current geopolitical uncertainty strengthens the case for developing domestic alternative fuels that reduce dependence on imported crude oil.

IndianOil has already participated in India’s first commercial passenger flight using indigenously produced SAF-blended ATF, supplied by IndianOil and used by AirAsia in demonstration mode.

India’s SAF roadmap is supported by abundant domestic feedstocks such as Used Cooking Oil(UCO), agri residue, biomass waste etc, which can gradually support aviation blending requirements.

For airline partners such as Akasa Air, AirIndia and others, the challenge is less about intent and more about scaling production economically. Global SAF production is still very limited, accounting for less than 1% of aviation fuel demand worldwide according to the International Air Transport Association. IndianOil’s approach is therefore to gradually expand domestic SAF capacity through refinery integration, biofuel partnerships, and indigenous technology development, ensuring that initial blending targets remain achievable while building long-term supply reliability for Indian carriers.





Q: You are building a major green aviation fuel plant at Panipat using used cooking oil, and another plant using HEFA. Which of these SAF technologies do you expect will dominate the industry by 2030, and will it scale to all your refineries?

Ans: IndianOil is pursuing a portfolio approach for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as the sector will require multiple pathways depending on feedstock availability, technology maturity, refinery integration and commercial viability.

In the near term, IndianOil’s planned 30 KTA Used Cooking Oil (UCO)-based co-processing route at Panipat offers a practical pathway to commence SAF production by leveraging existing refinery infrastructure. At the same time, IndianOil is also moving ahead with a dedicated 100 KTA HEFA-based SAF project at Paradip under JV mode, which has been approved by the Board.

Globally, HEFA is among the most mature SAF pathways and is expected to remain dominant through 2030, given its commercial readiness and scalability. However, large-scale deployment will depend on reliable feedstock supply, hydrogen availability, certification, economics and logistics.

IndianOil is also evaluating next-generation pathways such as alcohol-to-jet and biomass-based fuels. Therefore, rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all model across all refineries, IndianOil will progressively integrate the most suitable SAF pathway at locations where feedstock access, hydrogen availability, refinery configuration and commercial fit are strongest.





Q: Green hydrogen is highly expensive compared to conventional hydrogen. Given that you have a massive green hydrogen plant coming up at Panipat by late 2027, how can it be made more scalable and economical?

Ans: Green hydrogen is currently costlier than conventional “grey” hydrogen, but its economics are expected to improve with scale, technology maturity and policy support. IndianOil’s 10 KTPA green hydrogen project at Panipat is an important step in anchoring early industrial-scale demand and building operating experience.

Refineries already consume significant quantities of hydrogen for fuel processing. Replacing a part of this captive demand with green hydrogen creates assured industrial-scale offtake without waiting for a new market to develop, while enabling measurable decarbonisation without compromising refinery reliability or product quality.

The significance of Panipat lies in integration — bringing together renewable power, electrolysers, hydrogen handling, safety systems and refinery operations in a real-world industrial setting. This can serve as a replicable model for progressively decarbonising hydrogen use across India’s refining sector.

As electrolyser costs decline, renewable energy integration improves, domestic manufacturing scales up and policy support continues, projects like Panipat will help build the scale, supply chains and operating confidence needed to make green hydrogen more commercially viable.

Over time, we see green hydrogen as an important mobility fuel, especially for long-haul and heavy-duty transport in the hinterland. IndianOil is evaluating an integrated clean mobility approach, where hydrogen-led solutions can be explored for inland high-freight national highway corridors, while LNG can complement long-haul mobility along coastal and peninsular corridors where LNG logistics are favourable.

IndianOil’s broader approach is to use refinery demand as the first anchor for green hydrogen, while progressively supporting a wider clean mobility ecosystem.





Q: Industrial refining is highly water-intensive. With water scarcity becoming an acute issue across many Indian states, how is IndianOil insulating its core plants from severe regional droughts and tightening environmental laws on fresh water use?

Ans: Industrial water stewardship is a key operational priority for IndianOil. Across our refineries, we are strengthening a “reduce, recycle, reuse and recover” approach through higher water recycling, improved cooling-water efficiency, rainwater harvesting, treatment and reuse of effluents, and use of alternative water sources wherever feasible.

These efforts are already showing measurable results. Across the Refineries Division, industrial freshwater consumption has reduced by around 7% over the last two years, with a significant improvement in freshwater intensity.

A major thrust area is the reuse of treated wastewater. Our refineries are recovering more than 90% of effluent wastewater, with some refineries maintaining 100% reuse of treated effluent. We are also substituting freshwater with treated municipal water wherever feasible. For example, Gujarat Refinery is using around 24 MLD of treated municipal wastewater, meeting more than 50% of its daily industrial water requirement, while Mathura Refinery has replaced nearly 25% of its freshwater intake.

IndianOil is also pursuing Zero Liquid Discharge(ZLD) systems in existing effluent treatment plants as well as in new projects. In parallel, process-efficiency initiatives such as replacing steam drives with motor drives and reducing the overall steam footprint also contribute to lower water and energy intensity.

The objective is to progressively reduce freshwater intensity while ensuring reliable refinery operations. We are also strengthening real-time monitoring of refinery-wise water consumption, recovery, reuse and freshwater intensity, helping IndianOil build long-term resilience while remaining aligned with evolving environmental standards and local water-stress considerations.





Q: Your R&D division is investing heavily in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technologies. Realistically, when will CCUS scale up from a pilot project to a commercially viable business that can trap emissions at all your major plants?

Ans: IndianOil is pursuing a multi-pronged decarbonisation strategy, covering both reduction of carbon generation at source and capture/utilisation of unavoidable emissions. Our focus is not only on CCUS, but also on improving energy efficiency, cleaner fuels, biofuels, green hydrogen integration, renewable energy deployment and process optimisation across operating units.

On the CCUS side, IndianOil R&D is working on multiple pathways, including low-energy proprietary amine-based CO₂ capture, direct air capture systems, CO₂ utilisation, mineralisation into sustainable construction materials, and algae-based utilisation systems. Some of these technologies have already moved beyond laboratory validation, including commercial demonstration of enzymatic CO₂ capture through retrofitting in an existing CO₂ capture facility.

Globally, CCUS is still transitioning from pilot-scale validation to early commercial deployment. For large industrial sectors such as refining and petrochemicals, selective commercial deployment is expected during 2030–2035, while broader integration across major industrial assets may progressively scale up during 2035–2045, supported by carbon markets, policy frameworks, green hydrogen integration, renewable energy expansion and demand for low-carbon products.

