RBI's stance should be to keep the rupee more volatile: Neelkanth Mishra
Axis Bank Chief Economist Neelkanth Mishra talks about the rupee, quantitative easing, the Trump impact, and more
The author is Neelkanth Mishra, Axis Bank Chief Economist
Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist of Axis Bank and Head of Global Research at Axis Capital, is a part-time Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. In an interaction with Business Today, Mishra talks about the latest research report from Axis Bank and India’s outlook for 2025, among other things. Edited excerpts: